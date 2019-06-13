Man Found Dead In Hartlepool Named

Police have named a man they suspect was murdered in Hartlepol on Monday as 39-year-old Michael Phillips.

He died after suffering significant injuries at a property on Rydal Street in Hartlepool on Monday 10th June.

Specially trained officers are supporting his family.

In a statement, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said:

"Michael’s death is being treated as suspicious and a number of lines of enquiry are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,"

"In total, 9 arrests have been made so far. Five of the eight men aged between 30 and 54 arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation, two were released with no further action and another man remains in custody. The man, 26, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation."

Police are appealing for anyone with information who may have been in the area of the incident between 7pm and 9pm on Monday 10th June is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 097292.