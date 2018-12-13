Let It Snow....
13 December 2018, 12:25 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 12:27
Get ready for snow at the weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the North East - from Saturday lunchtime until Sunday morning.
They're warning us to expect the white stuff from 12pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.
We're being told to expect...
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice