Inquest In To Shiney Row Murder

An inquest will look in to whether chances were missed to prevent the murder of a Vietnamese woman near Sunderland.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was found in a burning car in Shiney Row, in August 2017.

She had been lured into a trap, sexually abused, and tortured for her bank card PIN number.

Stephen Unwin(left) and William McFall(right) were jailed for life for murdering the 28 year old last year.

The men had met in prison while serving sentences for seperate murders, and teamed up once they were released.

The inquest will look at whether the risk posed by her killers was properly assessed by the authorities, and will also consider what intelligence the police and Probation Service held about Unwin and McFall associating together and if they could have been recalled to prison.

A full hearing is due to start on May 28th.