Furbabies puppy pageant

25 March 2019, 08:33 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 08:34

Furbabies 4

A Furbabies puppy pageant's taken place in West Yorkshire.

They may not receive the same prizes and adulation as the best-in-show champion at Crufts but the kings and queens of this doggy pageant are no less pampered pooches.

Dozens of pups gathered in Wetherby, in their fairy wings and princess dresses, for what organisers believe is the first show of its kind in the north of England.

Entries for yesterday's fun dog show came in all shapes and sizes - pedigree and very non-pedigree - to parade in their costumes in the local social club.

Dogs and their owners came from across the north of England and the Midlands to compete for their tiaras and crowns, all the while raising cash for a dog rescue charity.

Furbabies 3 Furbabies 2 Furbabies 1

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Mike Thalassitis's friends have set up crowdfunding for his funeral.

Friends Set Up £25,000 Crowdfunding To Pay For Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis’s Funeral

TV & Film

Megan Barton-Hanson claimed she really wouldn't want to get back with ex, Wes Nelson

Megan Barton-Hanson Takes A Dig At Wes Nelson Via Instagram Comments

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes confirmed an upcoming movie role

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Upcoming Movie Role During Fan Q&A

Shawn Mendes

Sonny Jay hosted the opening of the 'Shape of Brew' pub in London

WATCH: We Opened An Ed Sheeran Themed Pub, Called 'Shape Of Brew'

Ed Sheeran

Natalia Dyer is not only known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things, she's become a fashion icon

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton

TV & Film