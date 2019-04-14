Fatal collision in Middlesbrough

14 April 2019, 08:58 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 09:17

Police

A 48-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a lamppost in Middlesbrough.

It happened at around 6.05pm on Friday on Trunk Road.

Police are appealling for anyone with dashcam footage of the bike before to the collision to come forward.

A spokesman said that the man's motorbike "collided with a lamppost", adding: "The 48-year-old male motorcycle rider sadly suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers would like to appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the motorbike prior to the collision to please come forward."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez

Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

News

Cheryl could be the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing as bookies favourite

Cheryl Is Favourite To Replace Darcey Bussell As A Strictly Come Dancing Judge

Cheryl

Love Island's Samira Mighty re-creates iconic scenes from the villa

WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding spoke about her wedding singer

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News