Drug Gang Member Who Went On Run Jailed

A man from Wallsend who went on the run from police for more than a year has been jailed.

59 year old Leslie Moulden was part of a gang of 5 men who planned to supply more than 2 million pounds worth of cocaine accross the North East.

In August this year the other four - Anthony Carr, 39, Nicholas Casselden, 42, Paul McGoven, 46, and Dean Wear, 54 - were jailed for their part in the conspiracy.

Moulden, of Dilston Grange, failed to turn up to a court hearing in July 2017, and was tracked by police for more than a year.

In September last year he was finally arrested in Leeds after detectives received intelligence he was staying in the city.

Now, he's been jailed for 16 years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting his part in the drugs conspiracy, as well as a further charge of absconding while on bail.

The gang are now behind bars for a total of 54 years.