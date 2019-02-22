Crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Newcastle

Seven teenagers have been arrested in part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour across an area of Newcastle.

Police say there has been an escalation of reports of disorder recently, in the areas of Fawdon, Wansbeck Road and the Regent Centre with teenagers congregating along the Metro system.

That has seen a number of reports of the groups of teenagers using the Metro to travel across the northern area of the city and intimidating commuters.

Vulnerable residents in the area have also reported their concerns of large groups of children loitering in the street while some staff working at local businesses have had missiles thrown at them.

Earlier this week a teenage schoolboy was assaulted.

Northumbria Police say they have identified a core group of teenagers they believe to be responsible.

Seven teenagers have been arrested in connection with the anti-social behaviour in the past fortnight while police have worked with Nexus and Newcastle City Council to use civil legislation to disperse the groups.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Graham Yare, of the Newcastle North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I have witnessed the activity of this group myself and seen many CCTV recordings of their awful behaviour.

"They are targeting lone persons and intimidating them in large groups. They haven't got the courage to do it alone. Some of our victims are vulnerable members of the public which makes their offending even more despicable.

"We have been very proactive and made a number of arrests but I want to ask parents to please make sure you know where your children are on an evening.

"We know that decent children with no offending history are starting to attach themselves to this core group and we want to prevent them from getting into any trouble with the police.

"It is clear the parents of these children have no idea what they are involving themselves in and would be horrified if they knew. Anyone associating with this group risks arrest and potentially faces getting a criminal record.

"The targeted patrols and partnership work we have done has already had an impact but we need parents and children to work with us to help to make local residents feel safe."

Northumbria Police have been working with Nexus to review CCTV and use WIP notices which prevent individuals from entering Metro stations. If they do then they could then face arrest for breaching the order.

Officers have also been working with Newcastle City Council to visit shops and off-licences in the area to make sure they are not selling alcohol to teenagers.

Dispersal notices have been used by police to move on large groups of teenagers, both highly visible and covert patrols have taken place and horses from the Mounted Section have been deployed to the area.

The work has seen a reduction in incidents and a spate of arrests but that work will continue throughout half term and into the weekend.