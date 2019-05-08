Sunderland Christmas present thief jailed

A burglar who stole families Christmas presents from under their tree in Sunderland has been jailed for four years.

The real-life Grinch, 32 year old Christopher Robinson, targered a house in North Hall road while the family were asleep upstairs last December.

He stole gifts, jewellery, and their car.

On the same day Robinson took items from a different car parked on the same road, and attempted to get in to a van.

The court was told that police saw Robinson walking along Edwin Street, after he'd committed the burglary, in the early hours of December 13th.

When they approached him he attempted to flee and threw an object in to a nearby garden - which was later found to be a window hammer.

Robinson, of Avonmouth Road in Sunderland, denied all involvement and pleaded not guilty charges of burglary, going equipped for a burglary, theft and interfering with a vehicle.

He was found guily following a trail at Newcastle Crown Court and is now serving four years behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wallace, of the Southern burglary team based at Southwick Police Station, said: "This type of crime is incredibly emotive and can have a long-lasting effect on victims and their families.

"Christopher Robinson broke into a house under the cover of darkness in order to gain a quick win, and showed little care for others as he helped himself to Christmas presents from under the tree.

"He then snatched the car keys and drove off with a stash of goods, all while his victims were asleep upstairs.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable, and our enquiries soon uncovered that on the same day Robinson had also stolen items from a second car in the area, and tried to break into a parked van.

"His deceit has now been laid bare, and he must deal with the consequences of his frequent offending.

"I would like to reassure the communities of Sunderland that we are committed to tackling burglary and will continue to identify offenders and bring them to justice."