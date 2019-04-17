Bouncer headbutted at Newcastle Central station

British Transport Police officers are investigating an assault at a bar within Newcastle Central station.

The attack's claimed to have happened at 10.25pm on Friday 29 March at the Centurion Bar.



A group of people is reported to have threatened and then punched and headbutted a bouncer in the foyer.



Anyone with information asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 737 of 29/03/19.



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.