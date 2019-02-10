Arrests After Middlesbrough Game

Twelve men have been arrested by police, following trouble after the Middlesbrough game at the Riverside.

The game against Leeds United ended 1-1, after a late goal from the visitors.

They equalised in the 101st minute.

There was an extended period of injury time after Leeds winger Jack Clarke was taken ill during the second half.

Match Commander Chief Superintendent John Lyons said yesterday: "Preparation for the policing of today's game has been weeks in the planning and I would firstly like to thank everyone involved today for their efforts.

"Our primary aim was to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the stadium and to facilitate an enjoyable day for all law-abiding fans and their families.

"There are always a minority of people who attend matches intent on causing disorder and we have seen some of those tensions today, prompted by a late equaliser, which resulted in twelve males arrested.

"It was disappointing to see some of the behaviour being displayed by a minority of the younger people who attended, which was unacceptable and we will look to progress criminal proceedings where possible.

"I would like to thank those officers on the ground, colleagues from British Transport Police, Northumbria Police, Durham Police, Middlesbrough Football Club and their stewards, National Police Air Service and the law-abiding majority of fans.

"Thanks also to members of the public in the town centre for their patience as pockets of disorder were dealt with. Within an hour of the game ending, the area had quietened down and most Leeds fans dispersed.

"Finally I'd like to wish a speedy recovery to Leeds United's Jack Clarke who became unwell during the game.

"I hope that everyone who attended arrives home safely."