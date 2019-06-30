Armed Robbery at store in North Tyneside

30 June 2019, 08:08 | Updated: 30 June 2019, 08:09

Generic Police Pic

Two men threatened staff with a knife during an armed robbery at a shop in North Tyneside.

It happened at a Subway in Longbenton yesterday evening just before 6pm.

They made off with the till and the cash in it. 

Staff inside the store were not injured but were left very shaken.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the men fleeing the area, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to get in touch.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world

BTS World Game: The Songs On The Soundtrack, How To Download The App For Free And What Is The Game?
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There
Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande

Joe Garratt, David Guetta and RAYE all appear on this week's Capital Breakfast podcast

Joe Garratt Spills Love Island Tea, And David Guetta Chripses Vick Hope In This Week's Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy

Jessica Hayes Gives Birth: Love Island Season One Winner Welcomes Baby Boy

TV & Film