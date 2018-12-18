Gateshead Dad Guilty of Murdering Friend

18 December 2018, 17:07 | Updated: 18 December 2018, 17:14

Jonathan Carr (left) and Daniel Smith (right)

A young dad from Gateshead - who stabbed his friend during a night of drink and drugs - has been found guilty of his murder

During Daniel Smith's trial he and Jonathan Carr were described as the "best of friends" and even brothers.

The pair got in to a row at Jonathan's home on Mayfair Gardens in Deckham - before 20 year old Smith picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest.

He then fled the house - and the next day revealed to his mum that he thought he'd stabbed the 21 year old.

They went back to Jonathan's home - and couldn't get in - so went to a police station where Smith, from Cotemede in Wardley, told officers he just wanted to know if his friend was okay.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how police then forced their way into Jonathan's home and found him lying dead in the living room.

Smith claimed he'd stabbed Jonathan in self defence - but today he was convicted of his murder.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Chief Inspector Aelf Sampson said the case was "tragic for everyone involved".

He said - "I don't doubt that Daniel Smith cared for Jonathan but he has refused to accept responsibility for his actions that night.

"If he loved him like a brother then he would have rang police that evening and handed himself in.

Jonathan's family also released a statement, describing him as "a lovely, happy person who was friends with everyone".

Smith will be sentenced tomorrow.

