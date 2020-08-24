Run The Official Virtual Great North Run 2020 - Sign up now

24 August 2020, 14:43 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 14:45

Great North Run Runner for Global's Make Some Noise
Great North Run Runner for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

The 40th Great North Run might have been moved to 2021 but you can still take part... virtually. Sign up now.

On Sunday 13th of September, we want you to lace up your trainers and take on the Official Virtual Great North Run!

The virtual race will mimic the world’s greatest half marathon with all runners starting their Great North Run experience at the same time and taking on the 13.1 mile distance together.

This year, every runner will be tracked, so you’ll be able to view the results of the race right after you have finished! What’s more, you can enjoy the Great North Run experience with sound effects from the race to help motivate you along the way.

All you need to do is to get started is click the link below, choose your 13.1 mile route and then get fundraising for Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise to help those charities hit hardest by coronavirus.

DONT FORGET TO…

Set up a fundraising page

Stay safe when fundraising

Shout about it on social

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

