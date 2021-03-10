Zoella & Alfie Deyes Relationship Timeline – How Long Have They Been Together?

10 March 2021, 16:56 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 17:14

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their first child
Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their first child. Picture: Zoe Sugg/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Blogger Zoella, real name Zoe Sugg, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alfie Deyes so we’re taking a look back at their complete relationship timeline.

Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, 30, and boyfriend Alfie Deyes, 27, announced they’re expecting their first baby after nine years together – happy news fans are so excited about.

The couple are expecting a baby girl, expanding their household in Brighton, and the pregnancy news had fans wondering whether Zoella and Alfie have secretly got married.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Signs Deal To Work On Solo Projects Outside Of Little Mix

We’re taking a look back at Zoella and Alfie’s complete relationship timeline, from how they met to whether they’re married…

Alfie Deyes and Zoe Sugg have been dating since 2013
Alfie Deyes and Zoe Sugg have been dating since 2013. Picture: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

Are Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes married?

Zoe and Alfie often open up about their relationship in their joint vlogs, but they haven’t responded to fans’ questions asking if they’re actually married so we’re going to take that as a no.

Alfie said in September 2020 during a video titled ‘Answering questions I’ve always avoided’ that one of the most-asked questions he gets is when he’ll propose to Zoella.

But he said: “With this question, there isn't a straightforward answer, and surely you can't be expecting a straightforward answer," reusing to give away any surprises.

Zoella is pregnant with her first baby with Alfie Deyes
Zoella is pregnant with her first baby with Alfie Deyes. Picture: Zoe Sugg/Instagram

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce they’re expecting a baby

Zoe announced she’s pregnant on 7 March, in a video montage displaying her blossoming baby bump.

She said: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September.”

How did Zoella and Alfie meet?

Zoe and Alfie, dubbed Zalfie by fans, have been together since 2012 after meeting when she queued up with her friends to introduce herself to the Pointless Blog internet star at a meet-and-greet.

They began properly dating after seeing each other at a party, where Alfie pointed her out to his mates and said he thought she was “hot.”

How long have Zoella and Alfie been together?

After beginning their relationship as friends and often filming videos together, they eventually confirmed they were dating in 2013.

Zoe publicly announced their relationship status in a post titled 'Zalfie'.

They went on to move in together in 2017 in Brighton and the rest, as they say, is history.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Tom Holland on fatherhood with Nicki Minaj's baby

WATCH: Tom Holland Says Fatherhood 'With Nicki Minaj's Baby' Is Glorious

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Liam Beaumont

Who Is Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend? Meet Liam Beaumont

Sam Thompson is joining The Celebrity Circle 2021. Here's a look at his age, net worth, Instagram and parents.

Sam Thompson: Age, Net Worth, Parents & Instagram Revealed

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are heading on The Celebrity Circle 2021.

Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks: Inside Their Friendship As They Join The Celebrity Circle Line-Up
Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys

A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

Selena Gomez considering retiring from music

Selena Gomez May Retire From Music As People 'Don't Take Her Seriously Enough'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!