Zoella & Alfie Deyes Relationship Timeline – How Long Have They Been Together?

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their first child. Picture: Zoe Sugg/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Blogger Zoella, real name Zoe Sugg, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alfie Deyes so we’re taking a look back at their complete relationship timeline.

Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, 30, and boyfriend Alfie Deyes, 27, announced they’re expecting their first baby after nine years together – happy news fans are so excited about.

The couple are expecting a baby girl, expanding their household in Brighton, and the pregnancy news had fans wondering whether Zoella and Alfie have secretly got married.

We’re taking a look back at Zoella and Alfie’s complete relationship timeline, from how they met to whether they’re married…

Alfie Deyes and Zoe Sugg have been dating since 2013. Picture: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

Are Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes married?

Zoe and Alfie often open up about their relationship in their joint vlogs, but they haven’t responded to fans’ questions asking if they’re actually married so we’re going to take that as a no.

Alfie said in September 2020 during a video titled ‘Answering questions I’ve always avoided’ that one of the most-asked questions he gets is when he’ll propose to Zoella.

But he said: “With this question, there isn't a straightforward answer, and surely you can't be expecting a straightforward answer," reusing to give away any surprises.

Zoella is pregnant with her first baby with Alfie Deyes. Picture: Zoe Sugg/Instagram

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes announce they’re expecting a baby

Zoe announced she’s pregnant on 7 March, in a video montage displaying her blossoming baby bump.

She said: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September.”

How did Zoella and Alfie meet?

Zoe and Alfie, dubbed Zalfie by fans, have been together since 2012 after meeting when she queued up with her friends to introduce herself to the Pointless Blog internet star at a meet-and-greet.

They began properly dating after seeing each other at a party, where Alfie pointed her out to his mates and said he thought she was “hot.”

How long have Zoella and Alfie been together?

After beginning their relationship as friends and often filming videos together, they eventually confirmed they were dating in 2013.

Zoe publicly announced their relationship status in a post titled 'Zalfie'.

They went on to move in together in 2017 in Brighton and the rest, as they say, is history.

