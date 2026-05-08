Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

8 May 2026, 13:03 | Updated: 8 May 2026, 15:05

Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports
Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The brand poked fun at Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz' relationship in a now-deleted Instagram post.

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Zoë Kravitz has called out Hulu after they posted a meme referencing her reported engagement to Harry Styles.

Fans of Harry Style sand Zoë Kravitz will already know that the two stars are linked to each other. The pair were first photographed with each other in Rome in August 2025. At the end of the year, a source told People: "Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer."

On April 23, 2026, Page Six reported that Harry and Zoë had gotten engaged after eight months of dating. A source told the outlet: "He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her." Photos of Harry and Zoë kissing then surfaced online and people spotted that Zoë was wearing a diamond ring in the images.

Soon afterwards, fans and brand accounts started reacting with memes and jokes but now Zoë has spoken out.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz photographed in New York City in March 2026
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz photographed in New York City in March 2026. Picture: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Last week, Hulu's official Instagram account shared a photo of Zoë Kravitz playing Robyn Brooks in their acclaimed tv show High Fidelity. The beloved series was praised by critics but cancelled after one season. The streaming platform captioned the photo: "Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally on her playlist."

Spotting the meme online, Zoë chimed in with her own thoughts. The 37-year-old actress wrote “this is tacky" in the comments and tagged Hulu directly. Shortly afterwards, Hulu deleted the post from their page.

Reacting to Zoë's comment, one person tweeted: "i’d be pissed too if the network that cancelled my show used my personal life as advertisement six years later."

Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu
Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu. Picture: @hulu via Instagram

At the time of High Fidelity's cancellation, multiple celebrities criticised Hulu for axing the show. Commenting on one of Zoë's posts commiserating the end of the show, Tessa Thompson wrote: “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much". Zoë then responded: "At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

In 2022, Zoë told Elle: "They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do. The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people."

She ended by saying: "It was a big mistake."

Read more Harry Styles news here:

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