When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

9 April 2025, 15:37

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what Tom Holland and Zendaya have revealed about their wedding plans.

Want to know when Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting married? Well, Law Roach just let slip some major details.

Ever since People confirmed that Zendaya and Tom got engaged at the end of 2024, fans have been desperate to see glimpses of their wedding. What will they both wear? Where will they get married? Who will be the bridesmaids?

As it stands, Zendaya and Tom have both remained tight-lipped about their upcoming marriage and any specific details. (We do, however, have had several glimpses of Zendaya's incredible engagement ring.)

Now, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach has now opened up about the big day and hinted at when the couple intend to marry.

Zendaya debuts new ring on Golden Globes red carpet

Talking to E! News on the Fashion Trust red carpet (April 8), Law Roach teased what fans can expect from Tomdaya's wedding. When asked if he will be involved in the wedding and Zendaya's wedding dress, Law said: "Of course! Of course."

However, he then made clear that fans will have to wait a while to see the couple tie the knot: "It's far away. They are both making a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets."

Law ended by saying: "I'm resting up for 2026, but the wedding, you know..." He also confirmed that we have "got some time" before it will happen.

Whether Law just meant he was resting up to get ready for the red carpets in 2026 or the wedding specifically is yet to be seen.

As mentioned above, Tom and Zendaya are yet to reveal anything about their wedding. However, a source told People in January: "They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects."

Whenever Tom and Zendaya do get married, it's likely that they will intend to keep the ceremony private just like their engagement.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when the couple reveal anything more.

