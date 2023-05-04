Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Ignited Engagement Rumours Again

4 May 2023, 15:55 | Updated: 4 May 2023, 16:37

Tom Holland and Zendaya re-ignited engagement rumours. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya and Tom Holland are at the centre of engagement rumours all over again.

Everyone’s favourite celebrity couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have re-ignited rumours they’re engaged after the Euphoria actress was seen hiding her hand once again in a photo with her boyfriend.

Just a few months after first sparking speculation Tom’s popped the question, the spotlight is back on the couple once more.

In a photo, which was tweeted and deleted, Zendaya kept her left hand in her pocket out of sight.

One fan excitedly replied: “THIS IS THE SECOND TIME.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy Usher concert

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Picture: Getty

And another screamed: “THE SECOND TIME TOO… I’m convinced now.”

“It is SHOVED in there too,” a third pointed out.

The lucky fan in the pic posted the photo, taken on 1st May, to Instagram, revealing she bought the couple papaya salad so that she could ask for a picture.

It comes just over a month after Zendaya kept her left hand firmly out of sight by seemingly tucking it behind her while she and Tom stood for a picture with Culinary Director and Executive Chef, Surender Mohan, in London restaurant Jamavar.

Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2021. Picture: Getty
In the 'before' nail photos Zendaya's manicurist uploaded her ring engraved with Tom Holland's initials is clear. Picture: Marina Dobyk/Instagram

Tom and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 and started dating in 2021.

The couple have made it no secret they’re serious about one another whilst also managing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Zendaya spends a lot of time with Tom and his family in London and he’s always cheering her on from the sidelines when she makes big event appearances.

Last month Zendaya was seen wearing a signet ring with Tom’s initials on when her nail artist uploaded a photo of the star’s manicure; naturally fans lost it over the adorable momento.

