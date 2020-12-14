Zayn Confirms Music Is Coming Posting An Snippet Of Track In Studio Clip

Zayn's teased new music on Instagram posting a story from the recording studio and fans are over the moon their favourite artist is back doing what he does best!

Zayn is teasing fans with new music as he posts from the recording studio, confirming he is working on material as many suspect his third album may not be so far off.

Zayn shares snippet of new music as third album rumours grow. Picture: Instagram @zayn

Posting less than ten seconds of the music he is working on, the melody, which did not include any lyrics, was made from a piano and was serving the same vibes as 'Better' which he dropped just a few months ago.

Zayn, 27, teased he was recording music back in October around the time he dropped 'Better', which was the fist solo track we got from him since dropping his second album, 'Icarus Falls', back in 2018.

This new music, third album, or whatever Mr. Malik has in store for us, will be the first material since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl to the world.

Of course, fans will be eagerly waiting to see if he opens up about life as a father in his work, which, knowing Zayn, he most likely will touch on as he has always poured his thoughts and feelings into his super personal music.

Icarus Falls is really the best album to exist. The lyrics, the tune, the songs, the music videos, everything is so damn fine in this album.

I'm so thankful and proud of Zayn. #2YearsOfIcarusFalls pic.twitter.com/lcNydIklea — k. (@chaotic_artx) December 14, 2020

happy two years to one of the greatest albums, this album really put me onto a new genre of music. entertainer will forever be on of my favorite songs on the album, thank you zayn for creating this masterpiece #2YearsOfIcarusFall pic.twitter.com/dWO3Q7Xxzm — frankie (@TH3ROGUE91) December 14, 2020

The former One Direction singer chose to post the snippet on the two year anniversary of 'Icarus Falls', with fans looking back at the record, its themes and looking very much forward to what he has in store next for them.

