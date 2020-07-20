Zayn Fans Convince Spotify To Remove Hateful Islamophobic Song About The Singer

20 July 2020, 14:58

Zayn fans succeed in getting Spotify to take racist song about him taken down
Zayn fans succeed in getting Spotify to take racist song about him taken down. Picture: PA Images

Zayn's incredible fans have successfully managed to get Spotify to take a disgusting and racist song about the singer off their streaming platform.

Zayn Malik fans have successfully campaigned streaming site Spotify to take an islamophobic and hateful song about the 'Like I Would' singer from its platform, showing their collective power as a fandom.

Zayn Malik Is “Pampering” Gigi Hadid During Her “Blessing In Disguise" Pregnancy

The track, titled, 'Zayn Did 9/11' was released in 2017 by an artist known as Uma Kompton and when a fan realised the song was available on the streaming service, quickly rallied support online with a hashtag, #RemoveItForZayn.

Fans voiced their disgust someone would even create such a song whilst others asked people to not tag the singer so as not to alert him to something that could cause him upset.

One fan wrote: "I am disgusted, i am angry, and I am sad. It's gross that people get away with this type of thing. Please, please report this song on Spotify and YouTube. Zayn deserves so much better."

From tweeting the streaming service to directly emailing the company with a prepared statement about the harmful nature of the song, fans inundated them with requests to take the harmful song down.

In less than 24 hours, they were successful in their mission.

One fan page reported the good news, writing: "The song was successfully removed from Spotify after the mass report."

"Thanks to everyone who took this into serious consideration."

"ZAYN DESERVES ALL THE LOVE AND RESPECT."

It is just one more example of the power and dedication of fandoms, and we're so relieved the song has been removed.

Zayn is expecting his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid this September.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film