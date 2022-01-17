What Happened With Zayn Malik & TOWIE’s Abi Clarke Amid Gigi Hadid Split
17 January 2022, 11:10
Zayn Malik was reportedly linked to TOWIE star Abi Clarke during his relationship with Gigi Hadid.
Zayn Malik, who has famously dated both Gigi Hadid and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, has made headlines recently after being romantically linked to The Only Way Is Essex star, Abi Clarke.
According to tabloids, Zayn is said to have allegedly ‘had a relationship’ with Abi, 30, a few years ago while he was with 26-year-old supermodel Gigi.
The publication went on to claim that Abi and Zayn met at a bar in Los Angeles called The Bungalow, where they allegedly swapped numbers and began ‘messaging regularly’.
The pair reportedly met up back in the UK, with Abi reportedly telling a pal: “He intimated he was having some time on his own and I thought he must have split with Gigi, who was back in the US.”
According to the publication, she also allegedly told her friend that Zayn opened up about to her about his ex-girlfriend Perrie as well as his exit from One Direction, saying: “He told me a lot about his family and the band and his split with Perrie.
“He was really upset about how it ended. I thought it was sweet of him to admit that. He showed his vulnerability.”
Abi apparently ended things when she saw a text from Gigi on Zayn’s phone, saying: “I miss you.”
According to reports, “Zayn kept saying I reminded him of Perrie of Little Mix”, while she also is said to have been serenaded by the star with his ‘new song’ at the time, which later turned out to be ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, a bop that was released in 2017 featuring Sia.
The tabloid said that while Abi refused to comment on the claims, a source close to Zayn allegedly said ‘it would be wrong to suggest he was ever in a romantic relationship with Abi, but they had met a handful of times’.
Zayn, who was recently spotted on a dating app amid his split from Gigi, first started dating the American model in November 2015 before splitting in 2018.
They went on to reconcile in January 2020 and welcomed their first daughter Khai in September that year.
Zigi are said to have called it quits in October last year following the singer’s alleged dispute with Gigi’s mum, Yolanda.
