Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Brother

9 February 2021, 12:10

Zayn Malik's sister shared a rare snap of the star.
Zayn Malik's sister shared a rare snap of the star. Picture: Instagram

Waliyha Malik has posted an adorable baby photo with her big brother, Zayn, and we can’t deal!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s younger sister, Waliyha, has shared one of the most adorable pics of the ‘Vibez’ singer that we’ve seen in a while!

Taking to her Instagram story, she reposted a picture by a fan account of the former One Direction star, captioning it with love heart emojis.

Zayn Malik Fans Watching Him Sleep Had The Exact Reactions You'd Think

The fan account originally posted the snap, writing: “Some things never change,” alongside a side-by-side picture of the siblings - one when they were younger and one from 2018.

It wasn’t long before people started commenting on their resemblance, with one writing: “Ngl they look like twins [sic].”

Waliyha shared the cute picture with Zayn on her Instagram story.
Waliyha shared the cute picture with Zayn on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

“Let me cry,” shared another.

The 28-year-old star became a first-time parent with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, back in September 2020, and since then hasn’t been able to fly home to the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it seems the Malik family are super excited to meet their new niece, baby Khai, after his sister Safaa recently shared a glimpse of the playroom they set up for the four-month-old!

Zayn's fans rushed to comment on the snap.
Zayn's fans rushed to comment on the snap. Picture: Instagram

Showing fans around the room in an Instagram post, 18-year-old Safaa explained the nursery was for her daughter and Khai to play in together, which is adorable!

Zayn and Gigi have been spending time in New York since the birth of their baby girl, where the supermodel had a home birth.

The new mama recently opened up about her natural labour, even recalling the moment Zayn first held Khai!

