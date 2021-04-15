Zayn Malik's Pearl Bracelet In The ‘To Begin Again’ Music Video Has Fans In Their Feels

15 April 2021, 10:34

Everyone is freaking out about Zayn Malik's pearl bracelet.
Everyone is freaking out about Zayn Malik's pearl bracelet. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Zayn Malik has released the music video for his new track with Ingrid Michaelson, ‘To Begin Again’, and fans can’t get over his pearl bracelet.

Zayn Malik has had fans in their feels since dropping the music video for ‘To Begin Again’ with collaborator, Ingrid Michaelson.

Not only are fans being sent into meltdown over how incredible the video is as a whole, but one element, in particular, you may have missed - Zayn’s pearl bracelet.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

It’s all fans have been talking about since the music video dropped and it honestly comes as no surprise that the father-of-one is a huge fashion icon!

Taking to Twitter to express just how much they love his new piece of jewellery, one fan wrote: “Zayn malik has a pearl bracelet I repeat zayn malik has a pearl bracelet.”

Zayn Malik fans can't get over his pearl bracelet in the 'To Begin Again' music video.
Zayn Malik fans can't get over his pearl bracelet in the 'To Begin Again' music video. Picture: YouTube

“Zayn's pearl bracelet is the reason I cried at 10 in the morning today,” tweeted another emotional fan.

“Zayn wearing a pearl bracelet in the new music video just saved my day,” penned a third.

Some others drew comparisons between Zayn and his former bandmate Harry Styles, noticing that he is not the first One Direction member to flaunt a stunning pearl accessory.

Harry is known for wearing pearl necklaces and it has definitely become the cherry on top for a lot of his outfits in recent years.

Fans were loving how Zayn Malik and Harry Styles both sport pearl accessories.
Fans were loving how Zayn Malik and Harry Styles both sport pearl accessories. Picture: Twitter

But, let’s be honest, all of the 1D boys have always served LEWKS, so we’re hardly surprised!

Directioners were quick to praise both Zayn and Harry for their choice in jewellery, with one tweeting: “Me getting a pearl necklace for harry and a pearl bracelet for zayn.”

“Zayn [and] harry - looking amazing with pearl accessories,” and tbh, we couldn’t agree more!

