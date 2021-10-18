Zayn Malik Sparks New Music Era Speculation After Unveiling Fresh Tattoos

18 October 2021, 16:57

Zayn Malik teased a new era
Zayn Malik teased a new era. Picture: @zayn/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has sparked speculation that his new era is about to happen!

Zayn Malik made a rare return to Instagram and now fans are convinced something new is in the works.

It all started when the ‘Vibez’ singer shared a brand new selfie on Instagram without a caption and left us guessing.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Rare Photo With Baby Khai Has Us In Our Feels

However, he did show off his new tattoos in the process, which has sparked speculation that a fresh Zayn era is fast approaching.

Fans impressively noticed the additions to Zayn’s body ink as he boasted some new red pieces, giving us a whole new look to get used to.

Zayn Malik shared a rare selfie with fans
Zayn Malik shared a rare selfie with fans. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

One of the tattoos paid tribute to the artwork for his latest album ‘Nobody Is Listening’, which dropped in January this year.

Now that he’s marked his old era - quite literally - on his left arm, fans are now convinced he’s hinting to fans that he’s about to embark on a brand new music era.

Sharing their speculation, the Z-Squad rushed to Twitter to try and decode the former One Direction star’s new selfie.

“New tattoos? New era,” wrote one fan.

Zayn has been raising baby Khai with Gigi Hadid
Zayn has been raising baby Khai with Gigi Hadid. Picture: @lanzybear/Instagram

“ZAYN OMG THE TATTOOS,” shared another excited fan.

“ZAYN I see new tattoos,” read another tweet, while another said, "It's Zayn new era."

Zayn has been spending time with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid as they raise their one-year-old daughter Khai together on their farm in Pennsylvania, so it’s no wonder fans are excited about new content from the hitmaker.

Fingers crossed for some new bops from the ‘Pillowtalk’ star soon!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has reacted to the Kourtney Kardashian engagement news

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Lizzo sends fans into meltdown after twerking to Adele's new song

Lizzo Twerks To Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ As She Fangirls Over Heartbreak Song

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter.

Meet Alabama Barker: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Travis Barker's Daughter

Alabama Barker just proved how close she is to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepmom’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock marked her 30th with a huge party

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s 30th Birthday Party From Pictures To Celeb Guests

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Just Got Engaged

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him