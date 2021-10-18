Zayn Malik Sparks New Music Era Speculation After Unveiling Fresh Tattoos

Zayn Malik teased a new era. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has sparked speculation that his new era is about to happen!

Zayn Malik made a rare return to Instagram and now fans are convinced something new is in the works.

It all started when the ‘Vibez’ singer shared a brand new selfie on Instagram without a caption and left us guessing.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Rare Photo With Baby Khai Has Us In Our Feels

However, he did show off his new tattoos in the process, which has sparked speculation that a fresh Zayn era is fast approaching.

Fans impressively noticed the additions to Zayn’s body ink as he boasted some new red pieces, giving us a whole new look to get used to.

Zayn Malik shared a rare selfie with fans. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

One of the tattoos paid tribute to the artwork for his latest album ‘Nobody Is Listening’, which dropped in January this year.

Now that he’s marked his old era - quite literally - on his left arm, fans are now convinced he’s hinting to fans that he’s about to embark on a brand new music era.

Sharing their speculation, the Z-Squad rushed to Twitter to try and decode the former One Direction star’s new selfie.

“New tattoos? New era,” wrote one fan.

New tattoos? New era. pic.twitter.com/q9npaP5ltQ — ZAYN MALIK PROMO (@ZAYNxPROMO) October 16, 2021

Zayn has been raising baby Khai with Gigi Hadid. Picture: @lanzybear/Instagram

“ZAYN OMG THE TATTOOS,” shared another excited fan.

“ZAYN I see new tattoos,” read another tweet, while another said, "It's Zayn new era."

Zayn has been spending time with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid as they raise their one-year-old daughter Khai together on their farm in Pennsylvania, so it’s no wonder fans are excited about new content from the hitmaker.

Fingers crossed for some new bops from the ‘Pillowtalk’ star soon!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital