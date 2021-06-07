Zayn Malik Defended By Bar Staff Following Heated Row With Man Outside NYC Club

Zayn Malik was involved in a row with a passer-by outside of a NYC club. Picture: PA/Getty

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik was involved in a heated altercation with a man over the weekend and now the bar staff at the restaurant have shed light on the incident.

Zayn Malik was seen engaged in a row with a passer-by outside of a New York City bar over the weekend.

The ‘Vibez’ hitmaker's heated confrontation with the man was caught in a video obtained by TMZ.

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Loved-Up Zayn Malik Photo As She Matches With Baby Khai

It was reported that Zayn was stood smoking a cigarette outside Amsterdam Billiards Club when the man attempted to pick a fight with him.

The passer-by was also seen lunging at the former One Direction star and calling him a homophobic slur.

A passer-by is thought to have picked on Zayn Malik outside a bar. Picture: PA

TMZ reported that police weren’t involved in the incident.

No punches were thrown during the altercation, however, according to sources, it is said that a group of men came out of the venue next door when things kicked off.

An employee at the bar has now commented on what happened, jumping to Zayn’s defence.

Zayn Malik was spotted in a heated row with a man in New York City. Picture: PA

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend their time between NYC and Pennsylvania. Picture: PA

They told E! News: “We can't control what happens on the street, we can just control what happens inside and Zayn was having a great time.

“It was a nice, calm evening until he stepped outside to leave."

The employee also added that Zayn was a “total gentleman" who was “respectful to staff”.

Zayn hasn’t publicly commented on the incident.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital