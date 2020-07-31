Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Zayn Malik’s grandfather has sent fans into meltdown after posting a series of baby pictures of the former One Direction star.

Zayn Malik’s fans have been sent into a frenzy after the ‘Flames’ singer’s grandad shared the cutest throwback snaps of the star.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Zayn’s grandfather, Azad, had posted a series of baby photos of the former One Direction member, on Instagram, and have been freaking out since!

Zayn Malik Breaks Social Media Silence With Eyeliner Selfie & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Both of the pictures showed Zayn as a young kid, way before his 1D days, and the posts received thousands of likes in a matter of hours!

Taking to Twitter to praise how adorable the singer looks, one fan wrote: “Literally the most beautiful baby ever.”

“Omgeee look at him [crying emoji] [heart emoji] [sic]," added another.

“Currently crying, his mini me is going to look just like him [sic],” penned a third.

Fans were especially freaking out over the baby pictures of Zayn as his girlfriend Gigi Hadid is pregnant with their first child.

The Zigi baby is due around September this year, so understandably fans were drawing comparisons between Zayn’s baby pictures and predicting what his and the model’s child will look like.

Zayn and Gigi Hadid are set to be first-time parents this year. Picture: PA

The pair have just moved into Gigi’s New York City apartment, ready for the birth, as she recently opened up about how excited she is to raise their baby there.

Speaking to a US publication, an insider revealed: "Gigi wasn’t sure if [the apartment] was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results.

"She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true.”

They’re going to be the best parents!

