Zayn Malik Fans Resurface Gigi Hadid’s Iconic T-Shirt Dedicated To Her Boyfriend From When They First Started Dating

Gigi Hadid is being praised for showing love for Zayn Malik in the most iconic way back in 2016. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Fans of Zayn Malik have been praising Gigi Hadid after an old picture emerged of the model wearing a t-shirt dedicated to her One Direction star boyfriend.

Zayn Malik’s fans are always resurfacing the best content about the star and this time is no different.

In their latest throwback, fans have uncovered an old photo of the former One Direction star’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, sporting the most iconic t-shirt dedicated to her baby daddy.

The t-shirt reads: “Lol ur not Zayn Malik [sic],” and to be honest, we’ve never seen a more accurate piece of clothing before.

In a viral tweet, one fan shared the pics, which were taken in 2018, writing: “Gigi hadid wearing a “lol ur not zayn malik” t-shirt is the most iconic moment ever [sic],” and we completely agree!

gigi hadid wearing a “lol ur not zayn malik” t-shirt is the most iconic moment ever. pic.twitter.com/htOzkD7G63 — ¢αмιℓα◟̽◞̽ (@Landon12Luv) August 12, 2020

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby next month. Picture: Instagram

Zigi lovers were obviously buzzing about the relatable moment, with many taking to the comments to praise the supermodel for her choice in the t-shirt.

One fan wrote: “She’s the best girlfriend ever.”

“She is a queen let's be honest,” added another.

Some eagle-eyed fans even went so far as to resurfacing a snap of the mother-to-be wearing the same t-shirt back in 2016.

Fans were praising Gigi Hadid's Zayn t-shirt. Picture: Twitter

Zayn originally shared the picture of Gigi, on May 15, 2016, just six months after they first started dating!

The ‘Flames’ singer posted the snap of his bae wearing the t-shirt during their date at an arcade, writing: “Thas ma girl [sic].”

The pair are now expecting their first child together in a matter of weeks and we can’t wait!

