Zayn has announced a UK tour in 2026! The KONNAKOL Tour dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

Here are all the details you need on Zayn's UK 2026 tour. Picture: Live Nation / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details you need on Zayn's tour to support his upcoming album KONNAKOL.

This is not a drill, Zayn is returning to the UK for his first-ever solo headline arena tour - and it's so soon! After announcing his fifth solo album KONNAKOL, which is coming April 17th, and its lead single 'Die for Me', Zayn revealed that he is going on tour in the UK this May.

The tour, in support of his album KONNAKOL, is set to begin in Manchester on May 12th and he has further dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and The O2, London.

This comes after Zayn performed seven nights at his Las Vegas residency, Stairway to the Sky. During his Vegas shows, Zayn has been performing unreleased tracks 'Fatal', 'Take Turns' and the album's lead single 'Die for Me'.

Zayn's last UK tour was back in 2024 in support of his fourth solo album Room Under The Stairs. Here are all the details on how to get tickets to Zayn's upcoming tour.

Zayn The Konnacol Tour dates. Picture: Live Nation

Zayn's The KONNAKOL Tour UK dates:

Tue 12 May - AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 16 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tue 19 May - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 23 May - The O2, London

When do tickets to Zayn's The KONNAKOL Tour go on sale?

Tickets for Zayn's KONNAKOL tour go on sale Friday 13th February 2026 at 10am here.

The KONNAKOL Tour presale details:

Presale tickets for Zayn's KONNAKOL tour go on sale Tuesday 10th February at 12pm. Sign up for presale here: https://www.inzayn.com/#/.

