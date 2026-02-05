Zayn has announced a UK tour in 2026! The KONNAKOL Tour dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

On Air Now
5 February 2026
Here are all the details you need on Zayn's tour to support his upcoming album KONNAKOL.
This is not a drill, Zayn is returning to the UK for his first-ever solo headline arena tour - and it's so soon! After announcing his fifth solo album KONNAKOL, which is coming April 17th, and its lead single 'Die for Me', Zayn revealed that he is going on tour in the UK this May.
The tour, in support of his album KONNAKOL, is set to begin in Manchester on May 12th and he has further dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and The O2, London.
This comes after Zayn performed seven nights at his Las Vegas residency, Stairway to the Sky. During his Vegas shows, Zayn has been performing unreleased tracks 'Fatal', 'Take Turns' and the album's lead single 'Die for Me'.
Zayn's last UK tour was back in 2024 in support of his fourth solo album Room Under The Stairs. Here are all the details on how to get tickets to Zayn's upcoming tour.
Tickets for Zayn's KONNAKOL tour go on sale Friday 13th February 2026 at 10am here.
Presale tickets for Zayn's KONNAKOL tour go on sale Tuesday 10th February at 12pm. Sign up for presale here: https://www.inzayn.com/#/.