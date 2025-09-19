Are Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev dating?

Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev and A Family Affair actor Zac Efron have been pictured holidaying in Italy together - so what's going on?

Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron have sent the dating rumour mill into full force this week after they were pictured having fun together on a yacht in Italy.

Just months after calling off her five year relationship and engagement to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, the Vampire Diaries actress was spotted letting loose with Zac, plus a group of friends, on last minute sun holiday.

Nina, aged 36, and Zac, 37, can be seen enjoying a few drinks, taking on water sports and just generally kicking back and relaxing alongside showbiz friends Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford and his model girlfriend Kelsey Merritt, and actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev are enjoying a break in Italy with friends. Picture: Kelleigh Teller/Instagram

Are Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron dating?

Neither Nina or Zac, who is believed to be single, have addressed the romance rumours and we suspect it's too early for the Love Hard actress to be moving on from such a big relationship.

So what's the truth here? It's likely that Nina is just leaning on friends after such a big moment in her personal life. She and Zac have been mates for a long time, with her even appearing on his fitness Youtube series back in 2019.

During the video they workout together, talk about each other's fitness journey and more. This was filmed just around the time she first met Shaun. However, it did of course, spark the first round of romance rumours for these two.

Why did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split?

It was as shock for fans to hear the couple had broken up after five years together which included them getting engaged. It's believed they had started wedding plans before calling time on their romance.

Nina and Shaun have kept their split as low profile as possible but denied rumours it was down to cheating or a disagreement over starting a family.

A source told Us Weekly that Nina was, understandably, "devastated" over the end of her engagement.

The insider added: "[Nina is being] supported by her closest girlfriends, who have been checking in on her."

Before Shaun, Nina has been linked to fellow Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, Derek Hough, Liam Hemsworth and Glen Powell.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were in a relationship for five years. Picture: Getty

Is Zac Efron single?

Again, Zac likes to keep his personal life very private but it's believed he is single.

He had a high profile romance with his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and has since been linked to multiple woman.

It's believed he dated The Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson, actress Alexandra Daddario, business woman Sami Miró and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

