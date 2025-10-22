Exclusive

YUNGBLUD reveals his chaotic dream celeb night out and dream role as The Joker

By Katie Louise Smith

YUNGBLUD playing The Joker in a DC film? I would like to see it – and so would he.

To celebrate the release of his new album ‘Idols’ and his upcoming EP ‘One More Time’ with Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD stopped by Capital Buzz HQ to take a quick trip down memory lane to take on our all important 'My Life In 20' questions.

From his dream collabs to his fave and (least fave!) song he’s ever released, right down to his statement red carpet appearances and everything in between, YUNGBLUD reveals all.

"My favourite song is normally the last one I released because it's fresh," he told us. "I think it'll be definitely 'My Only Angel' with Aerosmith. But what is my least favourite? Wow, man. I think I didn't really like a lot of songs off my third album. It's my lost era, you know. I mean, I think there were five good songs on it but the rest of them... some of them were a bit s--t. That's alright. Happens, doesn't it?"

And as for his dream night out with six celebrities (past or present)? Amy Winehouse, Tommy Lee, Ozzy Osbourne (of course), Dave Chappelle, Lewis Capaldi and... Harry Styles.

YUNGBLUD's Chaotic Celeb Night Out And His Joker Dream Role | ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

