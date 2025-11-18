I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Here's a look at young Ruby Wax. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax through the years and everything she's said about cosmetic surgery.

American-British actress, comedian and interviewer Ruby Wax is Down Under being as iconic as ever in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

From forming an unlikely friendship with social media star Angry Ginge, to asking when the 'room service' is available, Ruby is bringing us TV gold.

But as she's opening up about her career and reminiscing the days when she, for instance, was on a plane with Donald Trump, viewers want to see what she looked like in those days, and how at 72 years old she still looks so good.

So, here's a look back at younger Ruby and everything she's said about her appearance as she gotten older.

Ruby Wax OBE is in the jungle! Picture: ITV

What cosmetic surgery has Ruby Wax had?

While viewers are quick to comment on Ruby's looks, it seems she's only ever addressed cosmetic surgery once, 16 years ago!

In an archival Guardian interview, when she was 56 years old, she said she'd had a "tiny bit" of cosmetic surgery. On how she felt about cosmetic surgery she said: "If you had it in Joan Rivers's time, in the stone age, you would've made a big mistake, but it's very sophisticated now.

"I've had tiny bits ... whether I'd do a whole facelift, I don't know. In TV, people don't tolerate ageing."

Here's a look back at Ruby Wax through the years:

Ruby Wax aged 33

Ruby's first big comedy role was in 1985 when she starred as loud-mouthed American actress Shelley DuPont in the British sitcom Girls on Top.

Ruby Wax as her 'Girls On Top' character Shelley in 1986. Picture: Alamy

Ruby Wax aged 35

Actress and comedian Ruby Wax holding a plate of hamburgers in 1987. Picture: Getty

Ruby Wax aged 39

Ruby Wax in 1992. Picture: Alamy

Ruby Wax aged 43

Below is a picture of when Ruby met Pamela Anderson on the set of Baywatch in 1996.

Reflecting on when she met Pamela, she wrote on Instagram: "When I met @pamelaanderson on the “Baywatch” set, she was wearing that tiny, red bathing suit that looked as if it was lodged somewhere in her innards – like she’s wearing a piece of dental floss."

Ruby Wax aged 44

Ruby Wax and Tom Hanks in 1997 for 'The Ruby Wax Show'. Picture: Alamy

Goldie Hawn and Ruby Wax in 1997 for 'The Ruby Wax Show'. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the time she met Goldie, Ruby wrote on Instagram: "Goldie and I bonded very quickly and, as they say, got into bed together even quicker.

"The photo shows us ending up in a jacuzzi where I wrote her a personal cheque for being my first interviewee and doing a good job. We remain friends to this day - sometimes I need to wear pampers when we speak, she can make me laugh hard and long until my pelvic floor gives out."

Ruby Wax aged 45

This is when Ruby Wax met the Spice Girls on the eve of their European tour.

Ruby Wax aged 48

Ruby Wax holding the whoopee nose as part of Red Nose 2001 campaign. Picture: Getty

Ruby Wax TV Presenter December 2001. Picture: Alamy

It's clear that Ruby was a zest for life and doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. In camp with her co-stars, she revealed she got her degree from Oxford when she was 62 years old.

While she's revealed a little bit of cosmetic surgery keeps her young, she's also often sharing about how she does cold water swimming as part of her routine on Instagram.

And of course, she knows her lighting...

