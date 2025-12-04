Wicked's Jonathan Bailey's hilarious Fiyero audition tape goes viral

4 December 2025, 13:20 | Updated: 4 December 2025, 13:22

Wicked&squot;s Jonathan Bailey explains "crazy" Fiyero audition tape
Wicked's Jonathan Bailey explains "crazy" Fiyero audition tape. Picture: Getty / NBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey's audition tape for Fiyero has gone viral - and it's hilarious.

If we didn't already know that Jonathan Bailey was the perfect casting for Wicked's Fiyero, his audition tape absolutely seals the deal.

With Wicked: The Musical being such a popular (excuse the pun) stage show, it's no wonder so many well known actors and actresses auditioned to be a part of the movie adaptation. Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried even revealed she took part in multiple-year audition process for the part of Glinda, which was eventually given to Ariana Grande.

However, Bridgerton actor Jonathan has spoken about the "crazy" audition tape he submitted which ultimately landed him the role of Prince Fiyero.

Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie "Wicked: For Good" at SUHAI Music Hall
Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie "Wicked: For Good" at SUHAI Music Hall. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his audition tape during the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night, Jonathan said: "I remember I sent a tape - crazy tape - and I basically did a karaoke version of [Dancing Through Life]... but I did it at the five minute call when I was doing a play."

Understandably shocked by this revelation, Cynthia Erivo said: "I can't believe you did it in your five minute call. How on earth?"

"That's the thing, it's such a big [thing], it's like you sort of go, 'just play it, let's just do it'," he explained. "But it was the only way I was going to be able to do that tape."

A snippet from his now infamous audition tape was shared, which sees him in a dressing room whipping off a pair of sunglasses and singing the iconic lines, "the trouble with schools is, they always try to teach the wrong lessons. Trust me, I've been kicked out of enough of them to know", before he is interrupted by the five minute stage call.

Wicked fans are truly obsessed with this revelation and just on how brand for Fiyero it is. One fan said: "It's very fiyero of him tbf."

"This audition is actually so perfect for the character it's ridiculous," another fan commented.

A third said: "Yes so chaotic it's perfect Fiyero."

At the time, Jonathan Bailey was playing John in the 2022 West End revival of Mike Bartlett's play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

Jonathan's audition tape is so iconic, especially because the footage of Cynthia and Ariana's first auditions are so much more intense. Cynthia gave a full-bodied performance of 'Defying Gravity', while Ariana perfectly performed 'Popular'.

