Wicked: For Good finally reveals mystery actress who plays Dorothy

22 November 2025, 14:44 | Updated: 22 November 2025, 15:07

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good?
Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Picture: Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good and why is she faceless? While her face is never shown, the credits confirm who plays her.

Fellow Ozians, we finally know the identity of the actress playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good—and it's not who the internet thought it was going to be.

Since the release of Wicked last year, fans have been desperate to know who would be portraying the iconic character, even though we only ever see her shadow in the musical.

Just before the second film dropped, director Jon M. Chu confirmed that we will not actually see Dorothy's face in the film.

Someone still has to play her though, right? But who is she? Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Thanks to the credits, we finally know the answer.

Dorothy appears in Wicked: For Good
Dorothy appears in Wicked: For Good. Picture: Universal Pictures via Alamy

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good?

While we never see her face, Dorothy is actually played by British actress Bethany Weaver.

Bethany, who is also a choreographer and dancer, has appeared in, and has choreographed, a number of stage productions prior to her debut role on the big screen.

Bethany's involvement in Wicked and Wicked: For Good also seems to be a full circle moment as she previously manifested a role in the stage music on Instagram back in 2022.

Posting a video of herself singing 'The Wizard and I', Bethany wrote: “aggressively manifesting that one day I will be in Wicked!”

Bethany Weaver plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good
Bethany Weaver plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good. Picture: via Instagram

Why is Dorothy faceless in Wicked: For Good?

Explaining the decision to not show Dorothy's face in the film, director Jon M. Chu told PEOPLE: "I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with. [Wicked: For Good] is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it."

Earlier this year, Cynthia Erivo also confirmed that Dorothy will remain faceless in an interview with Empire, allowing audiences to fill in the gaps themselves: "I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know."

Why is Dorothy faceless in Wicked: For Good?
Why is Dorothy faceless in Wicked: For Good? Picture: Universal Pictures

Over the past year, fans had managed to convince themselves that Matilda the Musical actress Alisha Weir would be donning the blue gingham dress based on her attendance at the Wicked premiere in 2024 and her sister's reaction to watching the trailer for the first time.

When directly asked about the speculation, Alisha herself told Goss.ie: "I have heard, I have seen the rumours for sure! I mean, how cool would that be? I'm such a big fan of 'Wicked' and I'm such a big fan of Ariana Grande, Cynthia and Jon Chu but that would be amazing."

