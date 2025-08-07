Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Why Tasha Ghouri quit SAS Who Dares Wins explained. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri shared the emotional reason why she dramatically quit the gruelling Channel 4 series.

Celebrity SAS recruit and former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, shockingly quit the challenging Channel 4 series after "facing the hardest course yet".

Tasha and 13 other celebs, including former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, joined the show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to complete tasks and challenges that reflect the SAS selection process instructed my ex-army officials, with the hopes of passing the elite process.

Aside from the challenges of the show, Tasha was facing her own challenges in her personal life. As not long before her attendance on the show, she had announced her unexpected split from fellow Love Island star Andrew Le Page after two years of dating.

Tasha Ghouri hasn't posted about her time on the show. Picture: Instagram

In episode 2, Tasha admitted to her fellow recruits that she was struggling with the experience already, and was unsure how much longer she could last.

During a short hike to reach their next task, the former Love Island star made the decision to withdraw herself from the course, handing in her armband midway.

When asked by ex-army official why she was leaving, she replied, "I'm mentally not here to do this", without offering any further explanation.

Reuniting with Chloe at the bottom of the hill, who also decided to leave the course. She remarked: "You have to be so mentally strong to do this." To which Chloe added: "And physically."

Since the show was filmed, Tasha has confirmed her new relationship with the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary, Cam Whitnall, after sharing a sweet message to celebrate his milestone birthday.

It was reported the duo bonded over their passion for animals, as Cam's family run Hertfordshire Zoo too.

