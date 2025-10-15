Why is Ruth Codd famous? A closer look at her unusual rise to success

Ruth Codd rose to fame in 2020 with her career starting on social media. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Ruth Codd is taking over our TV screens lately but how did she get famous? Here's a look at her rise to fame including what shows and movies she's been in.

Ruth Codd is a rising actress that everyone has been talking about lately thanks to her latest TV and movie roles.

But for some, her success has come out of nowhere with many taking a closer look at why and how she has become so famous.

Currently starring on The Celebrity Traitors, the actress is busy convincing everyone she is a faithful while winning over audiences with her sense of humour and straight-talking attitude.

So who is Ruth Codd and how did she become famous? Here's a closer look at her rise to success which didn't start in the most traditional way.

Ruth Codd has found she's a natural at acting after being scouted for her first TV role. Picture: Getty

Why is Ruth Codd famous and what TV shows and movies has she been in?

Ruth rose to fame in 2020, when she used social media, in particular TikTok, to help her get through a Covid lockdown.

She lost her job as a barber because of the pandemic and began sharing honest videos about disabilities and self-acceptance. This was reflective of her own journey after she decided to amputate her leg when she was just 23 years old after years of living in pain following on from an injury.

Ruth's TikTok, which she has since closed down, saw her get social media fame and it took only two years for her 189,000 followers to help her get scouted for an acting job in The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club's co-creator Mike Flanagan and casting director Annie McCarthy found Ruth and wanted her to audition for the role of Anya, an amputee with a terminal illness.

Despite no previous acting experience, the makers wanted a real and genuine representation and Ruth was the perfect fit.

Speaking about the role, she told Teen Vogue: "You don't get a lot of disabled representation in media nowadays. When we are represented, we’re either this kind of saintly little thing that didn't deserve for this to happen to her or you're portrayed as bitter.

"Whereas, Anya, she's just human, and the emphasis is on her character and not so much her disability. She’s a firecracker — really ballsy and funny. I think she has such a big personality that, most of the time, you don't even notice really the wheelchair, which is what I hope comes across."

And despite this being her first acting job, it seems she was a complete hit as Mike Flanagan gave her a contract for her next TV show just one year later.

Ruth went on to star in The Fall Of House Of Usher in 2023 and exactly two years later, she starred in the movie How To Train Your Dragon. She played Phlegma the Fierce.

Now, in 2025, aged 29, the actress is taking on the likes of Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Cat Burns on The Celebrity Traitors.

