Why did Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson fall out? Little Mix feud explained

Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson ended their friendship when she left the band in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson's friendship fall out was a hard one to accept for Little Mix fans but what exactly happened between them? Here's everything they've said about the end of their relationship.

Little Mix officially split in 2022 but it was a few years before when the shock exit of Jesy Nelson happened that the group began to see the end in sight.

With things not ending amicably between the girls including Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, it was undoubtedly a sad day for fans who learned their four favourite pop stars were no longer friends.

But for Little Mix member Perrie, her feud with Jesy has always been a tough concept to sit with as she's gone on to talk about their friendship fallout in her music, podcasts and even a therapist.

So why exactly did Perrie and Jesy fall out? And what have they both gone on to say about their issues? Here's everything you need to know.

Little Mix became one of the most successful girl groups in British history. Picture: Getty

Why did Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson fall out?

The exact reasons why the two Little Mix members no longer speak is still unclear but their friendship came to an end when Jesy chose to leave the chart-topping girlband in 2020. At the time she explained she needed to leave to focus on her mental health.

Shortly after Jesy released her first solo single 'Boyz' with Nicki Minaj and during an Instagram live, they appeared to be mocking bandmate Leigh-Anne.

Talking about an alleged comment made by her former band member, Nicki responded: "If you was in this woman’s group and you ain’t talk about this s*** for 10 years and as soon as you see she got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj and Puffy, now you sending text messages.

"Stop trying to hurt people and kill people’s lives and careers, this is the way people feed their families. Stop – if you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that."

This caused extra tension between the fans and former bandmates.

Perrie Edwards has written solo songs about her broken friendship with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Getty

What has Jesy Nelson said about her fall out with Perrie Edwards?

Jesy has reframed from speaking directly about her fall out with her bandmates, especially Perrie.

Of course there are many 'cryptic' posts which could allude to how she feels but that would be speculation.

What has Perrie Edwards said about her fall out with Jesy Nelson?

The opposite of Jesy, Perrie has actually been quite vocal about the loss of her friend.

On a podcast with Fearne Cotton, she described the argument as like a "dagger to the heart".

She opened up: "When you've been in that person's life for many years and you've been through highs and lows, everything, all these experiences. And then poof, they're gone...I struggled a lot with that. It's really sad but sometimes these things happen.

"It's a really horrible dynamic but you can't force someone to be friends with you."

Perrie has also gone on to write songs about the break up of friendships. Talking to Glamour about her songs she said: "It’s about a friendship that I once had, that I no longer have anymore.

“We talk about breakups and heartbreak, but we don’t normally talk about friendships that break down. And it was like losing a limb. I was with her every day. We lived in each other’s pockets.”

Most recently, it appeared that Perrie was attempting to patch up their feud when she liked a picture of Jesy and her twin babies on Instagram.

Many fans jumped at the thought they could be friends again but shortly after it emerged the like had disappeared, causing even more confusion.

Little Mix lost Jesy Nelson in 2020 and officially split two years later. Picture: Getty

