Who Was Love’s First Husband In You And How Did He Die?

What really happened to Love's first husband James in You? Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

We find out what really happened to Love’s first husband in You season 3 - but who was he and how did he die?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s You is back with season 3 and we’re already very deep in a Madre Linda-shaped hole.

If you’ve been watching as intently as the rest of us, you’ll already be stunned at the twists and turns we see take place between Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) character and his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

One big mystery that we get to the bottom of in season 3 is what happened to Love’s first husband after fans were led to believe that he died from an unknown illness - which is what she told Joe in season 2.

Victoria Pedretti Auditioned For Another You Character Before Love Quinn

What really happened to Love's first husband in You? Picture: Netflix

But as you already know, we need to take everything they say with a pinch of salt!

Here’s the lowdown on what actually happened to Love’s first husband in You and how he really died…

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead!*

Love tells Joe in season 2 that James died from an illness. Picture: Netflix

What really happened to Love’s husband in You?

From the conversations that took place in season 2, fans were led to believe that Love’s first husband, James, died of an unknown illness, with their short marriage leaving her heartbroken and vulnerable when she first fell for Joe.

It’s not until halfway through season 3 where Love’s mother Dottie (Saffron Burrows) hints to Joe that James didn’t die of an illness and Love may have had something to do with it.

Later on, in season 3, Love and Joe have a heated conversation which leads to James being brought up and Love confessing to what actually happened with her first husband.

Love and Joe become parents to their baby boy Henry in season 3 of You. Picture: Netflix

Things turn sour between Love and Joe in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

She reveals she did, in fact, kill her husband, but insists it was “accidentally”.

According to Love, she had only meant to “temporarily” paralyse James with poisonous plant aconite so that they could have a serious talk.

She tells Joe: “I just wanted to stop him, keep him in one place long enough so we could talk it through.

“I did kill him. But I didn’t mean to. That was my first time using it — the dosage was too high when ingested.”

Yep, we’re still in shock, too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital