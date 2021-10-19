Who Was Love’s First Husband In You And How Did He Die?

19 October 2021, 16:58

What really happened to Love's first husband James in You?
What really happened to Love's first husband James in You? Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

We find out what really happened to Love’s first husband in You season 3 - but who was he and how did he die?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix’s You is back with season 3 and we’re already very deep in a Madre Linda-shaped hole.

If you’ve been watching as intently as the rest of us, you’ll already be stunned at the twists and turns we see take place between Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) character and his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

One big mystery that we get to the bottom of in season 3 is what happened to Love’s first husband after fans were led to believe that he died from an unknown illness - which is what she told Joe in season 2.

Victoria Pedretti Auditioned For Another You Character Before Love Quinn

What really happened to Love's first husband in You?
What really happened to Love's first husband in You? Picture: Netflix

But as you already know, we need to take everything they say with a pinch of salt!

Here’s the lowdown on what actually happened to Love’s first husband in You and how he really died…

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead!*

Love tells Joe in season 2 that James died from an illness
Love tells Joe in season 2 that James died from an illness. Picture: Netflix

What really happened to Love’s husband in You?

From the conversations that took place in season 2, fans were led to believe that Love’s first husband, James, died of an unknown illness, with their short marriage leaving her heartbroken and vulnerable when she first fell for Joe.

It’s not until halfway through season 3 where Love’s mother Dottie (Saffron Burrows) hints to Joe that James didn’t die of an illness and Love may have had something to do with it.

Later on, in season 3, Love and Joe have a heated conversation which leads to James being brought up and Love confessing to what actually happened with her first husband.

Love and Joe become parents to their baby boy Henry in season 3 of You
Love and Joe become parents to their baby boy Henry in season 3 of You. Picture: Netflix
Things turn sour between Love and Joe in You season 3
Things turn sour between Love and Joe in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

She reveals she did, in fact, kill her husband, but insists it was “accidentally”.

According to Love, she had only meant to “temporarily” paralyse James with poisonous plant aconite so that they could have a serious talk.

She tells Joe: “I just wanted to stop him, keep him in one place long enough so we could talk it through.

“I did kill him. But I didn’t mean to. That was my first time using it — the dosage was too high when ingested.”

Yep, we’re still in shock, too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What time does After We Fell come out in the UK?

What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

Theo in You is played by Dylan Arnold

Does Dylan Arnold Have A Girlfriend?

Here's everything 'You' star Dylan Arnold has been in

Every Film & TV Show 'You' Star Dylan Arnold Has Been In

TV & Film

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

How Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler reacted to the Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Scott Disick & Shanna Moakler React To Engagement
To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.

To All The Boys Spin-Off Series XO, Kitty Confirmed - Here's All The Details So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him