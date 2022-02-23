Who Is Jason Lee & What’s Going On With His Royal Conspiracy Blunder?

23 February 2022, 12:12

Jason Lee's gossip site claimed the Queen had died
Jason Lee's gossip site claimed the Queen had died. Picture: Jason Lee/Instagram / Alamy
Jason Lee, the founder of publication Hollywood Unlocked, is at the centre of a social media storm after bizarrely claiming The Queen died.

Jason Lee’s online publication Hollywood Unlocked is facing backlash for claiming the Queen had died on Tuesday night.

The website’s Instagram account posted: “Sources close to the Royal Palace notified us exclusively that #QueenElizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead. Story developing.”

Firstly, the Queen is alive, and secondly, Brits were quick to point out that the Queen was not due to attend Mr Enniful’s wedding even though he is fashion royalty.

Julia Fox Responds To The Viral 'Uncut Gems' Meme

And the fact the ‘news’ was first reported by a US gossip site, over all the official outlets we have in the UK, instantly put a question mark over Lee’s controversial claim.

Jason Lee starred in Love & Hip Hop
Jason Lee starred in Love & Hip Hop. Picture: VH1

The publication’s controversial story took over Twitter two days after Her Majesty tested positive for coronavirus; HRH is continuing with her duties at Windsor with ‘cold-like symptoms’, Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the weekend.

Official measures are in place for the Queen's death, in what’s known as ‘Operation London Bridge’, which includes the news being reported by national broadcasters first, so social media users were baffled to see an American gossip site ‘break’ the news and naturally the memes ensued.

Meanwhile journalists and news outlets were quick to refute the theory.

Jason Lee has since responded to critics: “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace,” but that hasn’t stopped the gossip blog CEO from being bombarded with memes about the royal conspiracy.

The fact the site referred to the nation as ‘the Royal Kingdom’, which we all know isn’t a thing, has most of Twitter in stitches.

Who is Jason Lee?

Jason Lee, 51, is the founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked. He’s often papped hanging out with huge celebrity names, including Amber Rose, Floyd Mayweather, and most recently Kanye West – who he had an in-depth interview with earlier this month.

He started Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity gossip site, in 2015.

Lee also starred in series Love & Hip Hop, following young artists on their road to music stardom.

When his publication’s claim about the Queen went viral he posted an Instagram stating he’s ‘never lied’, ‘never been wrong’ and that he ‘trusts his sources.’

Jason Lee posted this to his 507k Instagram followers
Jason Lee posted this to his 507k Instagram followers. Picture: Jason Lee/Instagram

He also casually added: “I’ll be at the Donda concert tonight with Ye.”

At the time of writing, Jason hasn’t said any more on the matter.

Operation London Bridge will see the newsflash go to the Press Association first, before it is shared with the rest of the world’s media outlets.

