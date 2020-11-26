Who Is Beverley Callard’s Husband? Who Is I’m A Celebrity Star Married To?

26 November 2020, 13:05

Beverley Callard's husband revealed.
Beverley Callard's husband revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is Beverley Callard’s husband? Who is the I’m A Celebrity star married to? Let’s take a look…

Beverley Callard is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity - which is having its highest viewing figures ever - alongside Shane Richie, Jess Plummer and Russel Watson.

But who is her husband? Who is she married to? Let’s take a look…

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Beverley Callard Before And After Surgery Transformation Pictures

Who is Beverley Callard's husband? Who is she married to?
Who is Beverley Callard's husband? Who is she married to? Picture: ITV

Who is Beverley Collard’s husband?

Who is she married to? Beverley Collard’s husband is Jon McEwan.

The pair married in 2010 in a lavish ceremony at Hazlewood Castle Hotel.

How did Beverley Collard meet her husband?

Beverley met her husband on a blind date.

Opening up about it to OK! Magazine previously, she said: “We were set up on a blind date by some mutual friends.

"I really didn’t want to go because at the time I thought all men were [bleeps] and I wanted to stay single forever.

“We organised one date and I chickened out and stood him up.

“Then, on the second attempt, I turned up and saw he had a shaved head, a gold tooth and was covered in tattoos and I thought, what am I doing?!”

