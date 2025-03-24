Love Island's Whitney responds to backlash and exposes racist hate following Inside reunion

24 March 2025, 14:27

Love Island's Whitney responds to backlash and exposes racist hate following Inside reunion
Love Island's Whitney responds to backlash and exposes racist hate following Inside reunion. Picture: Getty / Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Whitney Adebayo has faced major backlash following the Sidemen's Inside reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island season 10 runner-up Whitney Adebayo has starred alongside other internet personalities like George Clarke, Mandi Vakilli and more on season 2 of the Sidemen's Inside on Netflix.

The show, produced by the UK's biggest YouTube group, is a modern twist on the concept of Big Brother, seeing a group of people forced to share a home and complete tasks, challenges and games in order to win a huge cash prize.

Whitney and her boyfriend Lochan Nowacki have become Love Island royalty over the years, as they are one of the strongest couples to have ever come out of the show. However, Whitney's time on Inside has majorly shifted public perception of her.

What happened on the Sidemen's Inside reunion episode?

Whitney Adebayo at the Inside Season 2 premiere
Whitney Adebayo at the Inside Season 2 premiere. Picture: Getty

In particular, Whitney has faced backlash for the way she treated her co-star 'Uncle P' (real name Patrice Evra). She has been accused of constantly mocking Uncle P for his French accent.

This was intensified when the Inside reunion episode aired. While Uncle P was talking about his experience on the show, Whitney burst out laughing.

Host Joelah Noble asked: "Why are you laughing at Uncle P, Whitney?"

"'Cause his English is amazing," she replied which had the rest of the cast visibly shocked.

In response, fans have taken to social media to share their upset at Whitney's behaviour. One said: "The comment Whitney made about Uncle P’s English was actually distasteful and unnecessary like where’s the media or even home training."

Another wrote: "Just watched the Inside Season 2 Reunion… Whitney’s comment at Patrice for his English when it isn’t his first language was so distasteful."

Following the backlash, Whitney has revealed some of the diabolical hate she's received in her DMs that have included racial slurs.

After sharing screenshots of the hate on her Instagram story, she posted a lengthy statement to her her main feed. She said: "I’d like to take the time and address something important after the airing of Inside on Netflix. I was a contestant on the show, where the goal was to win a million pounds while navigating the challenge of saving and spending money."

Fans of the show have accused Whitney of having no "self discipline". Acknowledging these kind of comments, she said: "I was a “spender” by nature, which added some fun and drama to the show, but it’s important to remember that everything you saw was a part of the game, designed for entertainment."

Her message continued: "I’ve received a mix of reactions—some positive, some negative. But what I’ve encountered more than anything is the reality of racism. I understand that being in the spotlight brings criticism, but what I’ve experienced the past few days goes beyond criticism.

"This evil, hatred and pure racism and should not be tolerated. The hateful messages, the death threats, and the unjust treatment I’ve received are not only hurtful, but they also serve as a reminder that racism is still very much embedded in British culture."

"This isn’t just about a TV show; it’s about the way society can sometimes respond to women like me, women who may stand out or don’t fit a certain mould of being cute and mute," she added.

Whitney finished by saying: "For those of you who have supported me, thank you. Your love and encouragement keep me grounded. To those who have tried to tear me down, I want to remind you: your hate doesn’t define me. It only fuels my determination to grow and to be unapologetically myself.

I had the best time, however my journey has come to an end. Love me or hate me, either way I know you were entertained. You’re welcome x"

Reacting to her statement one fan said: "Whitney saying all this but then laughing in Patrice’s face about his English/accent????

"Ofc no one should be sending racist comments to her but she’s acting like she’s completely innocent and that we only hate on her because she spent money?"

Whitney and her boyfriend Lochan
Whitney and her boyfriend Lochan. Picture: Getty

Under her Instagram post, Whitney's boyfriend Lochan commented: "So proud of you baby! It’s a shocking and disgusting world we live in sometimes!

"For everyone that knows you knows you are kind and pure hearted! And I for one was definitely entertained! I love you! Always on top queen! Here for you always."

