When Will McDonald’s Reopen For Walk-In Customers And When Will Breakfast Menu Return?

McDonald's was forced to close its doors in March due to coronavirus. Picture: PA images

When will McDonalds’s reopen for walk-in customers and when will the breakfast menu return?

McDonald’s was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. However, last month the fast food giant announced they would reopen all UK and Ireland drive-thrus.

But when will franchises reopen for walk-in customers and when will the breakfast menu return?

The move to reopen for walk-ins was announced in a statement on Twitter. Picture: McDonalds

When will McDonalds’s reopen for walk-in customers?

McDonald’s will trial a new ‘walk-in’ service from June 17.

11 Roadchef Service Stations will reopen for takeaway first and it will then be rolled out to high streets, town and city centres.

A statement posted on McDonald’s UK Twitter read: “On 17th June, we’ll reopen 11 Roadchef Service Stations for takeaway as we welcome you back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.

“We’ll review our new processes and then roll-out gradually to high streets, town and city centres across the UK and Ireland from June 24th onwards.”

From 24th June, a number of restaurants will test the return of breakfast service. If successful, we hope to reintroduce the much-missed McMuffin across the UK and Ireland later in July. We will confirm which restaurants nearer the time. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 9, 2020

When will McDonald's breakfast menu return?

McDonald's breakfast menu will return from June 24.

The move was announced in a tweet earlier this week.

It read: “From 24th June, a number of restaurants will test the return of breakfast service. If successful, we hope to reintroduce the much-missed McMuffin across the UK and Ireland later in July. We will confirm which restaurants nearer the time.”

