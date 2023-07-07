When Is This Year’s Love Island Movie Night?

7 July 2023, 11:30

When is Movie Night on Love Island this year?
When is Movie Night on Love Island this year? Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s when Movie Night will air on Love Island series 10 as tensions are set to rise between all couples in the villa.

Love Island series 10 has been delivering the drama from day one and following the seriously shocking Casa Amor re-coupling earlier this week, fans have been anticipating Movie Night.

The challenge is perhaps the most tense of all as the islanders will finally get to see clips of what went on behind closed doors in Casa Amor as well as conversations they may have thought were private.

The segment has seen many contestants get exposed in the past and has led to fallouts and arguments between couples - and this year will be no different as this tabloid reported that it is set to be ‘the most dramatic yet’.

Love Island Fans Think Two Former Contestants Are Dating

An insider said: “Movie night is always one of the most anticipated events in Love Island, but this year it stands to be the most chaotic ever as it comes just hours after the most explosive Casa Amor recoupling yet.

"Every couple in the villa will be affected by the truth bombs that will be screened, and it remains to be seen which pairs will be left standing in the wreckage."

So, when is Movie Night airing on TV this year?

Tyrique furiously ends things with Ella after she comes back with Ouzy

Fans are hoping to see Casa Amor antics aired during Movie Night
Fans are hoping to see Casa Amor antics aired during Movie Night. Picture: ITV2

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

As per the previously mentioned publication, Movie Night was said to have been recorded on Thursday night and will be aired in the next few days.

Key moments fans are hoping will be shown include Tyrique Hyde egging on the other boys to pursue the Casa Amor girls.

Fans also suspect that Ella Thomas’ conversations with Ouzy See before she brought him back to the main villa will be shown to Tyrique during Movie Night.

Viewers have also expressed their hope for Montel McKenzie’s antics in Casa Amor with Tink Reading to be exposed on the big screen for Leah Taylor to see.

Love Island's Movie Night has seen many dramatic moments between islanders
Love Island's Movie Night has seen many dramatic moments between islanders. Picture: ITV2

Taking to social media to share predictions, one fan tweeted: “Movie night will be a long night for Montell,” while another said: “Montell, you haven’t got away with it bro, Movie night will see you.”

“For movie night I need a clip called ‘yes men’ followed by footage of all the guys doing exactly what tyrique was asking them to do,” penned a third.

“Catherine, please I'm BEGGING YOU, just apologise for hurting scott because when movie night comes you're gonna realise you made the BIGGEST MISTAKE,” added another.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Penn Badgley Takes An Exam About Himself | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page Recalls Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour At The Age Of 20

Taylor Swift has updated her lyrics for 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift Fans Divided Over 'Better Than Revenge' Lyric Change

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star