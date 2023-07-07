When Is This Year’s Love Island Movie Night?

When is Movie Night on Love Island this year? Picture: ITV2

Here’s when Movie Night will air on Love Island series 10 as tensions are set to rise between all couples in the villa.

Love Island series 10 has been delivering the drama from day one and following the seriously shocking Casa Amor re-coupling earlier this week, fans have been anticipating Movie Night.

The challenge is perhaps the most tense of all as the islanders will finally get to see clips of what went on behind closed doors in Casa Amor as well as conversations they may have thought were private.

The segment has seen many contestants get exposed in the past and has led to fallouts and arguments between couples - and this year will be no different as this tabloid reported that it is set to be ‘the most dramatic yet’.

An insider said: “Movie night is always one of the most anticipated events in Love Island, but this year it stands to be the most chaotic ever as it comes just hours after the most explosive Casa Amor recoupling yet.

"Every couple in the villa will be affected by the truth bombs that will be screened, and it remains to be seen which pairs will be left standing in the wreckage."

So, when is Movie Night airing on TV this year?

Tyrique furiously ends things with Ella after she comes back with Ouzy

Fans are hoping to see Casa Amor antics aired during Movie Night. Picture: ITV2

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

As per the previously mentioned publication, Movie Night was said to have been recorded on Thursday night and will be aired in the next few days.

Key moments fans are hoping will be shown include Tyrique Hyde egging on the other boys to pursue the Casa Amor girls.

Fans also suspect that Ella Thomas’ conversations with Ouzy See before she brought him back to the main villa will be shown to Tyrique during Movie Night.

Viewers have also expressed their hope for Montel McKenzie’s antics in Casa Amor with Tink Reading to be exposed on the big screen for Leah Taylor to see.

Love Island's Movie Night has seen many dramatic moments between islanders. Picture: ITV2

for movie night i need a clip called “yes men” followed by footage of all the guys doing exactly what tyrique was asking them to do #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SWTxjlAEYN — vante fans nigeria ♱ (@jjkkm21613) July 6, 2023

Montell, you haven’t got away with it bro, Movie night will see you🫵🏾#LoveIsland — Declan Jollof Rice (@GboyegaG) July 5, 2023

Catherine, please I'm BEGGING YOU, just apologise for hurting scott because when movie night comes you're gonna realise you made the BIGGEST MISTAKE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xgfUSQFanP — bony 7 (@pisgmbappe7) July 6, 2023

Taking to social media to share predictions, one fan tweeted: “Movie night will be a long night for Montell,” while another said: “Montell, you haven’t got away with it bro, Movie night will see you.”

“For movie night I need a clip called ‘yes men’ followed by footage of all the guys doing exactly what tyrique was asking them to do,” penned a third.

“Catherine, please I'm BEGGING YOU, just apologise for hurting scott because when movie night comes you're gonna realise you made the BIGGEST MISTAKE,” added another.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

