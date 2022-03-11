TikTok Is Divided By The 'Wheels VS Doors' Debate

11 March 2022, 16:39 | Updated: 11 March 2022, 17:04

Have you weighed in on the 'Wheels VS Doors' debate?
Have you weighed in on the 'Wheels VS Doors' debate? Picture: Alamy/Getty
Social media users have been divided by the 'Wheels VS Doors' argument – here's the TikTok trend explained.

It's unlikely that you've been able to browse TikTok in the last week without coming across the 'Wheels VS Doors' conundrum – and the simple question has sparked quite the debate...

The viral sensation was catalysed by one simple question that nobody seems to be able to agree on: 'Are there more wheels or doors in the world?'

The seemingly straightforward question began on Twitter last week before it took TikTok by storm, with thousands of videos being uploaded to the platform with everyone weighing in.

The conversation soon made its way to TikTok
The conversation soon made its way to TikTok. Picture: Alamy

'Wheels or doors’ began to trend on the short-form video app and everyone had their own take on the hot topic.

The sensation can be traced back to a tweet by Ryan Nixon when he posted a poll to his just 1000 followers at the time: "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

In just under a week, that single post has snowballed into an internet-wide discussion that's captivated social media users everywhere.

TikTokkers quickly made videos about the topic using a sound on the app by 'Icy Trey' – over 40,00 videos have been made using the TikTok sound at the time of writing.

Social media users seem no closer to resolving the debate with opinions appearing to split directly down the middle.

One user debated: "There are 45 wheels in this room alone and you guys have the AUDACITY to say it's doors."

Whereas someone firmly on the 'Doors' side of the argument wrote: "There's literally NO WAY there's more wheels than doors, wt* are y'all talking about?!"

Another said: "Most things with wheels have doors but most things with doors don't have wheels."

So where do you fall in the argument, are you Team Doors or Team wheels?

