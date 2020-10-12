What Tier Is My Area In? Coronavirus Postcode Checker Will Show Your Local Lockdown Level

The government have created a postcode checker for people to check which tier of lockdown their local area is in.

Boris Johnson announced the new three-tier lockdown system today, splitting the country into different sections with varying levels of coronavirus restrictions.

The tier your local area is categorised in depends on the rate of infection in that region, varying from ‘medium’ to ‘high’ and ‘very high’.

Medium covers most of the country and restrictions remain the rule of six and a curfew of 10, while the high level bans different households mixing indoors.

The very high alert level will ban households from mixing indoors and outdoors while pubs and bars must close and, gyms, leisure centres and entertainment venues could also close in some locations.

But which tier is your local area in? Here’s you can check…

What tier is my local area in?

The government is currently working on a website which will tell you the tier your local area is in once you enter your postcode – it will be up and running soon.

Alternatively, you can use the NHS Covid-19 app to find out the level of coronavirus infection rates where you live.

The new restrictions will come into place on Wednesday, once each region’s tier level has been determined.

The restrictions will be under constant review in the coming weeks.

Across each local lockdown, schools, universities and retail can remain open.

