‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Set To ‘Ditch Romantic Interests’ As Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Plot

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the future of Wednesday's storyline. Picture: Getty

Jenna Ortega has dished on what to expect for the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Netflix’s Wednesday was all anyone could talk about once the hit series was released at the end of last year, and now fans are ecstatic that a second season is in the works!

Not much is known about season 2 just yet, but lead actress and Wednesday Addams star Jenna Ortega has dished on one major storyline taking a turn.

In a chat with Elle Fanning for Variety, Jenna revealed that Wednesday’s romantic interests will no longer be part of the plot as they’re looking to ‘focus on the horror aspect’ of the series more.

She said: “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously."

Watch the Wednesday season 2 announcement

Wednesday's character was in a love triangle in season 1. Picture: Netflix

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” she added, referring to the storyline in the first season which saw Wednesday in a love triangle with Tyler and Xavier.

As Jenna is testing the waters with her producer hat on for the second season, she went on to say that she’s enjoyed getting involved with the development of ideas for her character in the series.

The actress continued: “We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on. I want to know what’s going on."

Wednesday is set to drop the romantic interests from the storyline in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Jenna Ortega dished on the future of Wednesday season 2. Picture: Getty

“And with a character like Wednesday," said Jenna, "Who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative.”

“So in preparation for a second season,” Jenna added, “We wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier. And I’m just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on.”

There is yet to be an official release date for season 2 of Wednesday just yet, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2024!

