The real reason Wednesday Addams doesn't blink. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega revealed why her character doesn’t blink in the new Netflix series.

Wednesday on Netflix has taken over all of our lives - and it seems it was the same for actress Jenna Ortega after revealing she was laser-focused on not blinking during scenes.

Since obviously there’s so much to focus on in the Tim Burton-produced new take on The Addams Family, we wouldn’t be surprised if you didn’t notice Wednesday’s 24/7 strictly open eyes, but now we can’t un-see it!

An intense stare is part of the Wednesday Addams makeup so it makes sense that blinking would totally ruin the intensity.

Wednesday Addams' character in the new Netflix series doesn't blink. Picture: Netflix

The idea came about after they tried one take where Jenna didn’t blink, and it left Tim Burton inspired.

Netflix’s official account on Twitter revealed: “After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamoured with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t.”

Jenna opened up about the unique character trait, telling the TODAY show: “[Wednesday] doesn’t blink. [Tim Burton] likes it when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows, kind of like a Kubrick stare, and then I relax all the muscles in my face.”

After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t. pic.twitter.com/h5Ver9oozC — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2022

Jenna Ortega said she was focused on not blinking during takes. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday's intense star is a key part of her character. Picture: Netflix

She admitted that it wasn’t as easy as it looked, revealing she “got kinda annoying about it on set”.

Jenna even said that she “would have to restart a take if I started [blinking], because sometimes you start crying”.

“[It was] Romanian winter, there was all this wind in my face. I learned to blink on other people’s lines,” added the 20-year-old actress.

We've never seen a more dedicated Wednesday!

