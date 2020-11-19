Exclusive

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

19 November 2020, 08:15

Billie Eilish spilled some secrets from when she filmed the music video for her latest single, 'Therefore I Am'.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Billie Eilish spoke about how much she enjoyed filming the music video for 'Therefore I Am' in an empty shopping mall.

"It was super cute," said the 'bad guy' sensation. "Everybody that was there said that too. They were like 'I always wanted to do this when I was little'. It was very surreal and fun. Who knew we could do that?"

After Roman asked about the pretzel she ate in the video, Billie jokingly responded, "It was a fresh [pretzel]. I don't know if you noticed, but I did not take a bite of it."

She went on to say that, due to the mall being shut down for a lengthy time, because of the current pandemic, the pretzel had gone off and was almost impossible to bite into.

Billie Eilish caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Billie Eilish caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

The GRAMMY Award winner recently shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips from the filming of the video for her latest single.

Whilst at the empty Glendale Galleria shopping mall, Billie could be seen attempting the Try Not To Sing or Dance TikTok challenge.

