Wales has announced a complete national lockdown which will begin on Friday and last for two weeks.

Similar to the national lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, people will be told to stay home, while hospitality venues and non-essential shops must shut.

Primary schools will stay open after half-term but only years seven and eight in secondary schools will return at that time.

Gatherings indoors and outdoors between people in different households will not be allowed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford called the decision the “time-limited ‘fire-break’” in a bid to “slow down the virus and buy us more time.”

It comes amid the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the past month.

Leisure businesses, community centres, libraries and recycling centres must also shut.

The lockdown will begin at 6pm on Friday 23 October and will be in place until Monday 9 November.

People living in tier two and tier three regions of England will also be banned from visiting Wales.

