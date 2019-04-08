WATCH: CNCO Sing Shawn Mendes & Little Mix In 'Finish The Lyrics'

8 April 2019, 09:43

The Latin American idols stopped by for a game of 'Finish The Lyric' and they delivered in a BIG way.

CNCO singing Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Little Mix anthems you say? YES! The 'Reggaeton Lento' legends couldn't hide their excitement as they battled their way through 'Finish The Lyrics'.

The boys, Joel, Richard, Erick, Christopher and Zabdiel gave it their all as they sung their way through pop classics such as 'Despacito', 'Hero' and of course their new banger 'Pretend'.

WATCH: CNCO Want To Collaborate With One Direction And Zayn

CNCO play 'Finish The Lyrics' with Capital
CNCO play 'Finish The Lyrics' with Capital. Picture: Capital

Here are all the songs CNCO sing:

- 'That's What I Like'' - Bruno Mars -

- 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' - CNCO & Little Mix

- 'I Want It That Way' - Backstreet Boys

- 'Stitches'' - Shawn Mendes

- 'Despacito (Remix)' - Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee

- 'Hero' - Enrique Iglesias

- 'Pretend' - CNCO

Download our free app now to keep up to date with all your music news!

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes opened up about his battle with anxiety live on stage

Shawn Mendes Bravely Discusses Anxiety Battle On Stage: ‘This Is My First Day Without Medication’
Billie Eilish is fast becoming one of 2019's most successful artists

How Old Is Billie Eilish, Who Are The 'bury a friend' Singer's Parents And What's Her Net Worth?
Beyoncé's Netflix documentary is coming and fans can't wait

Netflix Tease Beyoncé Documentary 'Homecoming' Without Having To Use Her Name Or Image

Beyoncé

Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown
It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack

TV & Film