WATCH: CNCO Sing Shawn Mendes & Little Mix In 'Finish The Lyrics'

The Latin American idols stopped by for a game of 'Finish The Lyric' and they delivered in a BIG way.

CNCO singing Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Little Mix anthems you say? YES! The 'Reggaeton Lento' legends couldn't hide their excitement as they battled their way through 'Finish The Lyrics'.

The boys, Joel, Richard, Erick, Christopher and Zabdiel gave it their all as they sung their way through pop classics such as 'Despacito', 'Hero' and of course their new banger 'Pretend'.

CNCO play 'Finish The Lyrics' with Capital. Picture: Capital

Here are all the songs CNCO sing:

- 'That's What I Like'' - Bruno Mars -

- 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' - CNCO & Little Mix

- 'I Want It That Way' - Backstreet Boys

- 'Stitches'' - Shawn Mendes

- 'Despacito (Remix)' - Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee

- 'Hero' - Enrique Iglesias

- 'Pretend' - CNCO

