Victoria Justice And Adam Demos’ New Netflix Film: Release Date, Trailer & More

12 August 2021, 16:15

All the info you need on the new Netflix film starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos
All the info you need on the new Netflix film starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos will be starring alongside each other in a new romantic comedy on Netflix - here’s what we know about the upcoming movie.

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos are teaming up to star in a brand new Netflix romantic comedy, which will be directed by Stuart McDonald.

The romcom will centre around a hard-driving LA wine company exec who travels to an Australian sheep station in order to land a major client.

The lead - Victoria’s character - then ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Is There Going To Be A Kissing Booth 4 On Netflix?

Adam Demos previously starred in Netflix's Falling Inn Love
Adam Demos previously starred in Netflix's Falling Inn Love. Picture: Alamy

The lead actress is best known for her main role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious alongside the likes of Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies.

Meanwhile, Adam has most recently found fame with his role as Brad in Netflix’s steamy drama Sex/Life.

Here’s what you need to know about their upcoming movie, including the release date, trailer etc…

Victoria Justice is set to star alongside Adam Demos in a new Netflix film
Victoria Justice is set to star alongside Adam Demos in a new Netflix film. Picture: Alamy
This won't be the first Netflix film Adam Demos has starred in
This won't be the first Netflix film Adam Demos has starred in. Picture: Alamy

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos' new film details:

The movie is currently untitled and is yet to have a release date but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop once we know more info!

As the film has only recently been announced, we’d assume a trailer will be pending once production wraps, which is dependent on when shooting begins.

In terms of filming locations, the flick is set to film in Queensland, Australia.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced as it's early days - keep an eye on this page for updates!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here's the full list of nominees for the MTV VMAs 2021

MTV VMA 2021 Nominations: Full List Of The Nominees

What does all the girl talk mean?

What Does Love Island’s ‘NVQ Code’ Mean, Exactly?

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that not many people know about her background

Molly-Mae Hague Explains 'Indian Heritage' During Q&A With Fans

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated as teenagers

Nick Jonas Started Writing About Love After Meeting Miley Cyrus

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's pregnant with her second child

Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Notice 'Irregular' Birthday Posts

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works

Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2