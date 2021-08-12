Victoria Justice And Adam Demos’ New Netflix Film: Release Date, Trailer & More

All the info you need on the new Netflix film starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos will be starring alongside each other in a new romantic comedy on Netflix - here’s what we know about the upcoming movie.

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos are teaming up to star in a brand new Netflix romantic comedy, which will be directed by Stuart McDonald.

The romcom will centre around a hard-driving LA wine company exec who travels to an Australian sheep station in order to land a major client.

The lead - Victoria’s character - then ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Adam Demos previously starred in Netflix's Falling Inn Love. Picture: Alamy

The lead actress is best known for her main role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious alongside the likes of Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies.

Meanwhile, Adam has most recently found fame with his role as Brad in Netflix’s steamy drama Sex/Life.

Here’s what you need to know about their upcoming movie, including the release date, trailer etc…

Victoria Justice is set to star alongside Adam Demos in a new Netflix film. Picture: Alamy

This won't be the first Netflix film Adam Demos has starred in. Picture: Alamy

Victoria Justice and Adam Demos' new film details:

The movie is currently untitled and is yet to have a release date but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop once we know more info!

As the film has only recently been announced, we’d assume a trailer will be pending once production wraps, which is dependent on when shooting begins.

In terms of filming locations, the flick is set to film in Queensland, Australia.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced as it's early days - keep an eye on this page for updates!

