Cruz Beckham has 'liked' some memes about his mum 'hijacking' Brooklyn's first dance with his wife. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Cruz Beckham’s family may be at the centre of a public fallout, but he’s enjoying the meme reactions just like the rest of us.

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the family’s long-running feud between him and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham this week.

The 26-year-old issued a detailed statement on Instagram Stories explaining why he didn’t want to repair his relationship with his parents, which has reportedly been strained since before he and Nicola married in 2022.

In his lengthy statement he claimed his fashion designer mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at their wedding, claiming the former Spice Girl “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.” Naturally, the internet has responded with hilarious meme reactions to the claims, with many creating their own interpretation of the scene on the likes of TikTok and Instagram Reels.

And amid all the reactions, Brooklyn’s own brother Cruz Beckham, 20, has ‘liked’ some memes poking fun at the situation.

Cruz Beckham (L) has been enjoying some of the memes about his family feud. Picture: Getty

In one video shared by a creator called Olly_101, the comedian pretended to be ‘the DJ at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding’, introducing ‘a song requested by the mother of the groom for the first dance with her son,’ only for ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine to play while the ‘DJ’ looked on in horror.

Viewers quickly noticed Cruz had liked the video, with one person commenting: “The fact Cruz has liked this.”

Another said: “Cruz Beckham likes this lmfao.”

Cruz had also hit like on a post captioned, “The wedding dance in question,” with an old video of Victoria putting on a racy performance of her 2001 song 'Not Such an Innocent Girl'.

People have been quick to grab his interaction and put them on X/Twitter. With one person writing: “Cruz Beckham is so [laughing face].”

Cruz Beckham was spotted 'liking' a video making light of his family scandal. Picture: olly_101/Instagram

“LMFAOO now why Cruz in them likes on main? [sic]” said another, as someone else said: “He’ll definitely share the tea one day.”

Someone else commented: “Victoria Beckham has a fantastic sense of humour, very dry, vey sarcastic, very British, Cruz takes after her, she’s probably laughing at the memes too.”

Cruz’s reactions come after a source told the tabloids Victoria is “embarrassed now she’s being mocked online.”

The fashion designer is said to be “devastated” over the internet’s reaction. However, Cruz’s internet reactions suggest at least he is seeing the funny side of it all.

Brooklyn added in his statement why he and Nicola chose to renew their vows in August 2025 in New York's Westchester County, where his siblings and parents were not invited.

"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

